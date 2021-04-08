Sacramento area private school gives homeless kids a foundation

Mustard Seed School has been a safe haven for students in the Sacramento area working to transition into a more stable living situation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — School has changed in so many ways since the start of the pandemic. Some students haven't had a traditional classroom experience yet, while some haven’t even had a traditional at-home experience.

One unique school in the Sacramento area, getting ready to start an all-new school year, is making sure its students have the foundation they need to be successful. Bonnie is one of those students, one with big goals.

“I want to be an artist and an astronaut,” 7-year-old Bonnie said.

Bonnie is no different than any other second grader you will meet, except for her living situation. Her family is homeless.

“I’m out of the shelter” Bonnie said. “I’m staying at a hotel.”

In a sense, Mustard Seed School has been her home since she was 5 years old. It’s a free, emergency school students between the ages of 3 and 15 can attend as their families work to get a stable and permanent living situation.

“Kids can come here and feel like this is their safe place. They're not judged for having dirty clothes, they're not being judged for not having a backpack or their hair not brushed,” Lucia Vega, the school’s program director, said. “It is tougher in public schools, [but] you do get judged by those things [here] and here every kids the same, they feel the same.”

The school gives students all of the essentials they need to be successful at school and at home. Now, the leaders are looking forward to this new school more than ever.

“Having everyone together again is going to be a huge plus and makes a difference for the kids,” Vega said. “Just to have that same social life with other kids their ages and kids experiencing the same situations they are.”

So will there come a time when kids like Bonnie find more stable housing? Mayor Darrell Steinberg says that’s his goal. He announced at this state of the city address in June that the wants the city to enact new rules that state people have a legal right to shelter and housing. The mayor also wants a rule that places a legal obligation for unsheltered people to accept shelter and housing when it is offered.

For now, Bonnie is enjoying her time at Mustard Seed School’s summer program, grateful for how it’s changed her life in the years since she first arrived.

“I feel happy” Bonnie said.

Mustard Seed School says they are always willing to accept help from the community. The school's needs list can be found on their website.

