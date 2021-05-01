Sacramento region, Redding among U-Haul's top growth cities

U-Haul's growth cities are determined by how many people take a one-way trip somewhere with a U-Haul truck.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento/Roseville and Redding areas were ranked near the top for growth cities according to U-Haul.

Sacramento/Roseville ranked 11th and Redding is 16th on the list. According to U-Haul, California is the lowest state on the list in terms of growth, meaning that more people move out of the state than are moving in. Despite that, the Sacramento/Roseville area and Redding ranked within the top 25 for growth cities on the list as "popular destinations for movers aiming to stay in-state."

Part of the growth of the Sacramento-Roseville growth comes from the Bay Area. According to U-Haul, Sacramento/Roseville, San Diego and Stockton are the top California cities people are moving to from that area. About 58% of U-Haul traffic from March through December were people leaving the Bay Area.

The top three cities on the growth list for 2020 are in Florida, being North Port, Kissimmee and Port St. Lucie with Auburn-Opelika, Alabama and Madison, Wisconsin rounding out the top five.

Florida leads the list with five cities, followed by Tennessee, Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin with two each. Tennessee was also the top U-Haul growth state of 2020, according to the moving company.

U-Haul calculates growth cities by "the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year." The moving company added that the migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth. The company just uses the moving trends as a gauge for seeing "how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents."