Sacramento

Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations issued more than 50 citations to suspected sideshow participants over the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them.

Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people for various felonies.

More than 50 citations were issued by police and one firearm was also recovered from the weekend crackdown, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations.

The agency said extra officers from the involved cities were deployed and standing by to act as quick as possible when a sideshow was reported.

"Fortunately, the California Highway Patrol and our allied agency partners were ready," said a Valley Division Air Operations spokesperson.

WATCH MORE: Sideshow in Sacramento leads to 28 towed cars

