Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

Over the weekend, Air-21 stayed busy responding to side shows throughout the Sacramento area. Fortunately, the California Highway Patrol and our allied agency partners were ready. Extra officers were deployed and standing by from Elk Grove PD, Rancho Cordova PD, Sacramento PD and CHP. As a result, over 30 vehicles were impounded, 5 drivers were taken into custody for various felonies, 1 firearm was recovered and more than 50 citations were issued. The California Highway Patrol is dedicated to keeping our roadways safe. If you are ready for a diverse and fulfilling career –apply at www.JoinTheCHP1000.com and start making a difference today! Elk Grove Police Department Rancho Cordova PD Sacramento Police Department CHP - Valley Division