Sacramento awarded $3.5 million for drainage improvements

The city's separate and combined drainage system is in need of improvement, says the Sacramento City Utilities Department, and the recent award is a step forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Congresswoman Doris Matsui announced Friday the multimillion-dollar award from the federal government to improve the city’s storm and wastewater drainage system.

The city of Sacramento has both a separate and a combined drainage system. The combined system accepts both stormwater and wastewater and is in need of improvement, said Sacramento City Utilities Department Director Bill Busath.

“In one set of pipes, on an average day it handles about 15 million gallons of wastewater and storm drainage flows,” Busath said. “During severe storm events, that can go up to 700 million gallons.”

The combined system primarily serves the oldest neighborhoods including downtown, East Sacramento, Oak Park, and Land Park.

Many Sacramento residents have witnessed flooding in roadways and sometimes in their yards during heavy rainstorms. The $3.5 million in federal funding will be used to help widen pipes and increase reservoir capacity to prevent back-ups during major storms.

Officials say the funding will help widen pipes and build more than 3 million gallons of reservoir capacity.

“Continue to help it and make it operate more smoothly and reduce flooding and increase the water quality in our rivers,” Busath said.

Improvements will be made in the system along W and 24th streets at a total cost of $35 million. Construction is expected to start within the next five years.

