Restaurant fire in South Sacramento spread smoke to nearby exotic bird shop

Crews responded to a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Exotic birds were evacuated from a pet store in South Sacramento after smoke from a nearby restaurant fire spread into the business, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews responded to a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke. Crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a restaurant in the strip mall, according to the fire department. They discovered smoke had spread to a nearby exotic bird shop.

The birds were evacuated from the shop and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries have been reported.

