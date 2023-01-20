Restaurant fire in South Sacramento spread smoke to nearby exotic bird shop

Crews responded to a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Exotic birds were evacuated from a pet store in South Sacramento after smoke from a nearby restaurant fire spread into the business, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews responded to a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke. Crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a restaurant in the strip mall, according to the fire department. They discovered smoke had spread to a nearby exotic bird shop.

The birds were evacuated from the shop and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Structure fire, 6000 block of Stockton Blvd. Single story strip mall fire from a restaurant that spread smoke to a nearby bird business. No injuries and fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aeE46CBaiM — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 20, 2023

