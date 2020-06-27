2 bars, 1 grocery store in Sacramento close after learning recent customer test positive for coronavirus

The Depot, Badlands, and Corti Brothers have all temporarily closed to deep clean following revelations that customers tested positive for coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three Sacramento area businesses, two bars and a grocery store, have had to temporarily shut their doors after learning recent customers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Depot, Badlands, and Corti Brothers have all temporarily closed to deep clean. Jonathan Cameron, the manager for both The Depot and Badlands, said a customer visited the bars on Friday, June 19, then later tested positive for coronavirus.

The bars are closing for at least one week for cleaning.

Corti Brother grocery store closed Friday after someone who frequents the market tested positive for coronavirus, according to a sign posted on the store.

“We are CLOSED today. A positive Covid19 result has been presented from someone who has been inside our market regularly. We are following all proper guidance to cleanse our premises. We will reopen as soon as all protocols have been completed. Thank you! The Corti Family & Staff,” the sign at Corti Brothers read.

On Friday, June 26, Sacramento County set a new record for the number of new coronavirus cases in one day for the second time in one week. On Monday, county officials reported 131 new cases, and then, on Friday, officials reported 154 new cases. Both reports set new records from the previous peak in mid-April.

