Sacramento begins building 100 sleeping cabins on Florin Road

County officials say the facility on 8144 Florin Road can ultimately house up to 125 unhoused residents once it's completed in the Fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As part of its new Safe Stay Community project, Sacramento County officials announced Wednesday they broke ground on a new 100-sleeping cabin site for unhoused residents.

The Power Inn and Florin Road site is set to house 125 people when guests are able to move in during the fall—construction is expected to take 10 days.

First approved on June 8, the Pallet sleeping cabins are being put together by members of the Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps, a nonprofit, workforce development and education agency.

Facilities and services at the Stay Safe Community include:

Sanitation trailer for restrooms and showers

Communal eating area

Storage units for things guests bring that do not fit in cabins

Pet relief area

“Seeing the Safe Stay sleeping cabins go up is very exciting,” said District 2 Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, whose district will house the site. “It is it an important step forward in welcoming guests into this new sheltering model, and the community can begin to see how this will benefit the neighborhood and local businesses.”

A second Stay Safe Community site was also recently announced and is set for a 2023 opening.

For more information from Sacramento County on Stay Safe Communities, click here.