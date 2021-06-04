Old Sacramento Black-owned business vandalized, police investigating as hate crime

Police said that the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Ross Wolfer, yelled racial slurs at the victim during the incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento Black-owned business was vandalized on Thursday, June 3. Sacramento police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a man broke into the business, Blossom Bathhouse, on 2nd Street in Old Sacramento around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The owner of the business, Jazmine Bonnett, was inside the building at the time of the attack, according to a Facebook post.

She said in the post that she is "shaken up and in shock" after being attacked in her shop.

Police said that the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Ross Wolfer, yelled racial slurs at the victim during the incident. Wolfer was arrested for burglary, vandalism and hate crime-related charges.

