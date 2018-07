Police say they have safely located a Sacramento boy, first reported missing early Tuesday afternoon.

In their original report, police said 13-year-old Josiah March was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of San Juan Road on Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m., Sacramento Police announced that the boy has been located and is safe. No other details have been released on this incident.

**Update** Josiah March had been located safe. https://t.co/vbKcS7gmN5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2018

