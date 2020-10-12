'Hopefully, it ends soon' | Sacramento business owners prepare to shut down again

“We just hope. We just hope to be able to come out from this at least still open.”

Business owners have been trying to plan ahead since news of another possible shut down came down on Dec. 3. By Wednesday, businesses in the Greater Sacramento Area discovered stay-at-home orders would go into effect in less than 48 hours.

Zochil Cruz owns Salon De Belleza off of Franklin Road, and her daughter Laura Lopez Cruz is continuing in the family business.

“Shocked in a sense, but at the same time, no,” Cruz said in reaction to the news. “Very heartbroken, because it’s six families that depend on this business.”

She said the past weeks have been a rollercoaster.

“We were hopeful a couple of days ago cause we saw the numbers get a little better,” Cruz said. “So, we thought we at least had another week to work.”

She believes what the salon does is essential work.

“In matters of self-esteem, feeling better, your mental health, a haircut goes a long way,” Cruz said.

She also feels let down by pictures and videos of people gathering and not wearing masks.

“We highly believe in it, and we want to take care of everyone but not everyone is willing to take care of us in that sense, you know?” Cruz said.

Ivan Ortiz owns Gaspachos off Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. He said the times have been "uncertain" as of late.

“Since this was announced last week, we have been preparing in case we were going to fall into this category," Ortiz said. “Now that it’s official that we have to be shutting down our patios... the sales are going to be impacted.”

He said it will be a significant pay cut for everyone.

“If I could say something, it’s I don’t understand why we’re closing the patios of the restaurants,” Ortiz said. “However, if that’s the measurements we have to take, then that’s what we have to do so all of us can make it through and, hopefully, it ends soon.”