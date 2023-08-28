Sacramento business along Broadway corridor struggles ahead of construction project

This all comes as Broadway businesses will face another challenge come Labor Day with the start of the Broadway Complete Streets project.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — On the corner of 18th and Broadway, David Gull runs New Helvetia Brewing Company, making signatures hops right on site for Northern California to enjoy.

“Over 10 years New Helvetia has done a lot in the community and now we are facing a time of need,” Gull said.

Gull may face eviction if change doesn’t come soon. Posting a flyer on social media that reads #savenewhelvetia is Gull's final cry for help as he continues to face challenges from the pandemic.

“Lack of consumers, customers getting their way down here, and a lot of it has to do with both the perception and the reality of what Broadway looks right now,” Gull said.

A look outside Gull’s window tells the story. Multiple empty, abandoned lots surround New Helvetia.

Going up and down Broadway many businesses are closed and the lack of new development is evident.



This all comes as Broadway businesses will face another challenge come Labor Day with the start of the Broadway Complete Streets project. The project is meant to help revitalize the area by making it easier for pedestrians to access but will do the exact opposite during construction.

“We would almost like to make sure that the contractor is sensitive to this and the way construction is in stages there’s no reason to shut down the entire street at once maybe you only shut one side or one lane on one side,” said Joan Borucki, executive director of the Greater Broadway District.

Borucki said there is interest from developers in Broadway and many of the vacant spots people see are bought and ready for new construction but the financial market has been difficult to bring projects to fruition.

“It’s a matter of getting through the permits and review process at the city and hopefully the mayor can do something about that before he leaves office,” Borucki said.

Watch more on ABC10