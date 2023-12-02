Sacramento businesses reap the benefits of Super Bowl Sunday

"It being our first Super Bowl, we wanted to make sure that we came out strong kind of. I think any business would want to promote..."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown for Super Bowl Sunday is over for local businesses that have been waiting for this day since the beginning of the year.

It's a big day for customers, but for places like Mr. Fries Man in South Sacramento and Barwest Midtown, it can mean more business for the rest of the year. They're eager to welcome new and existing customers, so that they can help them spread the word about their business.

Within hours of opening, Mr. Fries Man, off Bruceville Road, saw the busier side of takeout and orders coming in.

"It being our first Super Bowl, we wanted to make sure that we came out strong kind of. You know. I think any business would want to promote as much as we can to get people in," said Marcus Nelson, manager at Mr. Fries Man.

Nelson and his father opened the business back in October of last year after a rough takeoff during the pandemic, when they were first trying to get it started. But they're trying to bring in new business with creative dishes like their new lobster fries and barbecue bacon ranch chicken.

"I already have a couple, a few loyal customers. They always come in here... And It just puts a smile on our face just cause we know we're serving the community good food," said Nelson.

Meanwhile, in Midtown, Barwest is expecting a full house after doing some remodeling back in September.

"Even though you know unfortunately the Niners, or one of the California teams aren't in there, it's still going to be a huge day. People will come out. We want to give them a spot to come to in case they don't have a friend's house - somewhere they can come in and kick it with each other," said Prestley Ateh, who is the assistant Manager at Barwest Midtown.

They're hoping to reap the benefits of being busier to make up for unlucky events that happened during the recent storms.

"It's also one of the bar days in the U.S. So, we want to make sure everything is prepared. Make sure everyone gets the same service. Food comes out perfect and on time and just give a safe spot for people to be at also," said Ateh.

The goal for both establishments is for customers to leave with a memorable Super Bowl experience and return in the future, even if there isn't a special occasion.

"It means everything to us. I've worked with my dad before at the Stockton location, and it just means a whole lot to be honest. So, definitely puts a smile on our face when we know we're getting busy," said Nelson.

WATCH ALSO: