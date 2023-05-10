Busy travel weekend expected at Sacramento International Airport

Sacramento International Airport anticipates 100,000 people will come through the airport over the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people have a three-day weekend coming up as Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, which has replaced Columbus Day as a holiday in many places.

Many people are taking to the skies, and Sacramento International Airport anticipates 100,000 people will travel through Sacramento between Thursday and Tuesday.

Scott Johnston, a spokesperson for the airport, says the number of annual travelers coming through the airport is rising. Johnston says this weekend especially tends to be as busy, if not more busy, than notoriously high-traffic travel holidays like Thanksgiving, for example.

"This weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend of the year for us. We’re not sure why, but that's just how it's always worked out. In addition to that we have aftershock, the giant rock concert that's gonna be in town this weekend. We expect to see some extra passengers from that," said Johnston.

Johnston says people should allow themselves two to three hours from when their flight leaves if they are parking at the airport. Shuttles can be tricky with the influx of people. Make sure to look at the parking situation before you go, that information can be found on the airport website.

If you are picking someone up, Johnston says to wait until they are outside on the curb to pick them up from the terminal, to prevent further congestion.

October is a busy month in Sacramento between the long weekend, Aftershock this weekend, Golden Sky next weekend, and Ironman later in the month.

Visit the airport's website for tips to make travel smoother.

