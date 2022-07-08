Sacramento city officials offering cannabis businesses up to $4K to upgrade security

Cannabis businesses are able to use this rebate to purchase new or upgraded security systems to comply with the city's new cannabis security requirements.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is offering cannabis businesses up to $4,000 to purchase new or upgraded security systems.

According to the City of Sacramento, starting July 7, cannabis businesses could begin applying for the rebate from the Office of Cannabis Management. Businesses are able to use this rebate to purchase new or upgraded security systems to comply with the city's new cannabis security requirements.

City officials say the funding is available for approximately 250 rebates of $4,000 each. The rebate program will remain open until all funds have been distributed.

“Thank you to the Department of Cannabis Control for making these funds available so local cannabis businesses can more easily meet local and state security compliance,” said City Cannabis Manager Davina Smith. “These rebates will help keep our local cannabis businesses safe and will support the City’s equity program by supporting a quicker path to obtaining local permits and annual state licensing.”

More information on the rebate program requirements, eligibility, and submittal forms can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management's website.