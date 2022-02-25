x
Sacramento

Four people, including three kids, were sent to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, Sacramento Fire Department says

At last check, the Sacramento Fire Department said the four people were in stable condition and their injuries were not life-threatening.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people — one adult, two kids, and an infant — were taken to a local hospital after experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sacramento Fire Department Public Information Officer Keith Wade said around 5:30 p.m. Friday residents at an apartment building at 999 Arcade Boulevard called PG&E for an issue. Once at the apartment, PG&E ascertained that the wall heater had a carbon monoxide build-up. 

At that point, Wade said the residents complained of symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning, and PG&E called the fire department.

Wade says the four people were taken to the hospital and at last check were in stable condition and their injuries were not life-threatening.

He went on to say that PG&E checked the rest of the apartments since they all had wall heaters, but the trouble was only isolated to the one apartment. 

