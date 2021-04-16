x
Sacramento chef to host virtual Sunday dinner to benefit healthcare students

Patrick Mulvaney is providing scholarships to Los Rios Students who are in health and safety programs that are critical to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Patrick Mulvaney, a top chef in Sacramento, is hosting a virtual event that would let people cook alongside him on Sunday.

Mulvaney will be cooking from his kitchen at Mulvaney's B&L in Midtown on April 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Tickets are $100 per household and will help students pay for state licensing and testing fees. Mulvaney's goal is to provide $500 scholarships to 200 graduates.

Mulvaney believes community college could change people's lives. 

"Los Rios is training the workforce of tomorrow," he said. "Especially in the health care industry. Just another reason that Los Rios makes me Sacramento proud." 

