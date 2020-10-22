Sacramento man indicted on child pornography charges

Jayson Fernandez Butay, 25, allegedly produced child pornography with a minor victim in Sept. 2019, then kept hold of the images for himself.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

After an investigation by the FBI, Butay was arrested and has now been indicted by a federal grand jury.

If convicted, Butay faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine for just the production of the pornography alone. If convicted also of possession of child porn, Butay faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood from the Department of Justice, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.