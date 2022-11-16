Sacramento, Child Action, Inc. offer stipends and more to childcare providers

"For childcare providers during COVID, they were hit two-fold," said Julie Smith with Child Action, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Childcare providers are reaching out for help as they try to offer the best services to families, and the city of Sacramento and Child Action, Inc. is reaching back.

There are three different programs the city is actively working on right now, and with the money already allocated from the city, it's a priority to tackle the problem in all capacities

Almost three years into the pandemic, childcare providers are still feeling the aftermath.

"For childcare providers during COVID, they were hit two-fold," said Julie Smith, who is the communications officer with Child Action, Inc.

The organization offers resources and referrals to families and childcare providers. In a partnership with the city, on Nov. 10, it opened up stipend applications to providers.

Family childcare homes can get $5,000 or $7,500 for centers.

"Anytime you help a childcare provider, you're definitely helping the families they serve and the communities they're operating within. There is some flexibility for the provider to decide where to spend the money that meets their need," said Smith.

Smith says they can use the money for things like curriculum materials or to hire new staff, but she says more than 150 have already applied and most of that money is already spoken for.

"What we wanted to do is target low- to medium-income communities, underserved, under-represented communities that have less access to childcare," said Janine Cooper, childcare project manager for the City of Sacramento.

These include areas like South Sacramento, Arden Arcade and Rosemont.

This is just one of three programs that will benefit from $1.5 million allocated from city council. The second includes adding family childcare homes to areas where they're needed the most.

"The goal of that funding is to increase capacity, add quality programs and also increase the workforce. So specifically for the family childcare home startup stipend, we're looking for individuals who want to work with children," said Cooper.

The plan is to launch it next month, and with an apprentice program also in the works as the third program, the city wants to provide quality workers.

"I would describe the need as being vast for our childcare provider community," said Smith.

Child Action Inc says its services are there to help either parents or providers. They are available at 916-369-0191 or by visiting info@childaction.org.

