SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The two children believed to have been abducted by their mother on Monday have been found safe.

Cheriya Dizon and Aaron Safrans, six and 10 years old respectively, were found in Downtown Sacramento late Tuesday night by the Sacramento Police Department. Both children were unharmed and have since been reunited with their custodial parent.

In a post on Facebook, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said Reychel Dizon, the woman they believe took the children, was not with the children when they were found by police.

Dizon is still a suspect and anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

Both children were at Robert J. Fite Elementary School when they were allegedly taken by Dizon on Monday, Aug. 26.

