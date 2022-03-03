Sacramento church shooting sparks calls for strengthening domestic violence laws

California State Sen. Susan Rubio is calling for ways to strengthen protection, prevention, and support for domestic violence survivors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The tragic events at the Church in Sacramento has reignited the debate over the complicated issue of domestic violence.

California State Sen. Susan Rubio, who championed numerous pieces of legislation in support of domestic violence survivors like herself, is calling for ways to strengthen protection, prevention, and support for survivors.

In the wake of a tragedy that left the gunman, his young three daughters, and church elder who was supervising their family visit dead, Rubio and others with the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence say survivors need new protections and current laws need strengthening to protect those most at risk.

“In this particular case, I think that if there is violence after a restraining order whether it’s with the victim, I think there should be a pause,” Rubio said. “I think that visitation should stop.”

39-year-old David Mora shouldn’t have had a gun because had a domestic violence restraining order against him. He’d been living at the church and just six days before taking his three daughters’ lives and a church elder who was supervising their family visit, he was arrested in Merced County for assaulting a police officer and DUI.

With all those red flags, so many say this shouldn’t have happened, that can’t change now but these advocates hope this will be the last straw.