Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

The Church in Sacramento released biographies, sharing more details about the lives of the four victims.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church.

On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.

Samia Gutierrez

Samia was born on Aug. 23, 2008, in Baja California, Mexico. Samia attended Leroy Greene Academy which was a rigorously academic charter school.

Samia was described as a bright, fun, hard-working child, who loved to paint and help others.

"These traits, combined with her genuinely warm smile and ability to find the positive in any situation, made her a 'shining light' for everyone who met her and a role model for her younger sisters," the Church in Sacramento said in a statement. "For her age, her calm demeanor was exceptional, making her a 'rock' that friends and family alike depended on."

Samantha Gutierrez

Samantha was born on March 2, 2011, in Baja California, Mexico. She attended Bannon Creek K-8 school.

The Church in Sacramento says Samantha was known for being sweet, funny, and brave.

"She was also the first to stand up for her friends. Samantha made everyone who knew her proud to be her friend, and she had a heart that cared for others," the Church in Sacramento wrote in a statement. "She was known to be curious and often was found with a book in hand, striving to improve herself."

Samarah Gutierrez

Samarah was born on Aug. 5, 2012, in Sonora, Mexico. She attended Bannon Creek K-8 school in the Natomas Unified School District.

The Church in Sacramento says she was surprisingly mature and smart for her age.

"Samarah loved to shadow people in whatever they were doing, showcasing an amazing desire to learn and help," a statement from the Church in Sacramento said. "She also cared for the younger kids around her, being gentle and protective of them."

The Church in Sacramento says all three were active members of the church.

"All three girls are already missed dearly by hundreds in the community," the Church in Sacramento said.

Nathaniel Kong

Nathaniel Kong died at age 59. The Sacramento native grew up going to the Church in Sacramento and later earned the title of an elder at the church.

"Nathaniel loved to give, lived to give and ultimately died to give," a statement from the church said. "He was committed to being a lifeline to individuals in desperate need as the highest form of service to his beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

The Church in Sacramento says his life of service is an inspiration to the family and community he left behind.

The full biographies of the Gutierrez sisters and Nathaniel Kong can be read HERE.

