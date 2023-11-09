Sacramento City College football player dies after practice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City College football player died after practice Monday.
A college spokesperson said the cause of death wasn't known and the student won't be identified at this time out of respect for the family.
"We at Sacramento City College and the Los Rios Community College District simply cannot imagine the pain that this young man’s family and loved ones are dealing with right now. All of our thoughts are with them at this time of unthinkable grief," the college said in a statement.
The college will have grief counseling available on campus for students and teammates Tuesday.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8