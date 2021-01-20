Sacramento City Council approves additional types of housing for the homeless

The additional types of housing the City of Sacramento plans to add to neighborhoods include duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento City Council approved a plan to address the homeless crisis by permitting more housing types in single-unit neighborhoods.

The additional types of housing the City of Sacramento plans to add to neighborhoods include duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes. Currently, Sacramento only provides single-unit homes, duplexes on any corner lot, and two accessory dwelling units.

According to a presentation held in the meeting, increasing the types of housing in Sacramento could increase lower-cost homes and it could be helpful in wealth building for low-income families.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg criticized those that argued that the plan would encourage people to build apartment complexes instead. However, he said the plan includes up to fourplexes.

"We have fourplexes that exist in a lot of our 'nice neighborhoods' already throughout Sacramento," Steinberg said. "I challenge anyone to find a study to make a case, beyond fear, that allowing quality fourplexes built in our neighborhoods bring down the property values of single-family homes."

Development projects would still have to follow the city's planning and development codes, which control the appearance of buildings such as size and height, according to the city's council's presentation.

