SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council approved a million dollars in funding for two shelters that provide services for women and children experiencing homelessness.

Approximately $750,000 will go to the St. John’s Program for Real Change while the remaining $250,000 will go to the City of Refuge that services the Stockton and Broadway corridor.

Marc Cawdrey, CEO of St. John's Program for Real Change, said the funding will help the more than 200 women and children on St. John's campus.

"We are extremely excited this comes at an important time for St. John's. Fundraising is incredibly difficult, particularly in this field or environment where some money comes with strings attached. It takes a variety of solutions to provide for homeless folks at any given time," explained Cawdrey.

READ ALSO:

The funding was allocated back in February and is part of Measure U. Sacramento Vice Mayor Eric Guerra said this money is only one part of the bigger strategy to tackle the homeless problem.

“The need for the overall city of people experiencing homelessness is very significant, and this is only one step in figuring out the overall solution. This money focuses on an area in a population that doesn’t have a lot of resources," Guerra said.

The St John’s Program for Real Change provides services that include mental health, career education, and job training, just to name a few. Because these shelters only help women and children, they are not eligible for some federal funding. They normally rely on donations.

Continue the conversation with Mayde on Facebook.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Unsheltered Life: Homeless in Sacramento | Part I