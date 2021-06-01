Sacramento City Council approves audit of diversity following toxic workplace complaint

Just how diverse are various city departments, including the Sacramento Fire Department? That's what the new audit is expected to uncover.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Desmond Lewis quit his dream job as a Sacramento firefighter this year because of what he called a racist and hostile work environment. The resignation captured the attention of the Sacramento City Council who voted Tuesday to investigate.

"Things were said to me that at best were disrespectful and at worst were racist," said Lewis.

The new audit is expected to uncover just how diverse are various city departments, including the Sacramento Fire Department.

"They audited themselves in 2016 for similar issues in terms of looking into diversity and it only got worse," Lewis said. "The sentiment is awesome but, if it's not followed up with follow-through, it's just a wish."

Sacramento Councilmember Eric Guerra insists this time around will be different. He explained that a formal audit wasn't executed in 2016, and this time around, the city is putting actually funding behind the effort.

"Though the budget process, we want to make sure that there are clear recommendations, to make sure that we start diversifying out departments, like the fire department, by looking at recruiting in under-resourced communities," Guerra said. "That is a major step forward in our process.”

Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Keith Wade told ABC10 in March that they would make mandatory harassment and discrimination training a requirement for every firefighter.

"We know now that it's important that everyone understand why it's important to have a workplace free of harassment or discrimination," said Wade.

The department also pledged to add an employee relations officer, a new position that would give another avenue for firefighters to report racial discrimination.

"I don't believe that it is the thoughts and beliefs of everyone in the fire department," Lewis said. "I think there are a lot of well-meaning individuals there but, if you allow it, at some point you are culpable."

The Sacramento City Council approved the audit Tuesday night but it won't start until October. Once complete, the city auditor is expected to report back to the city council with findings and recommendations for improvements.

