x
Sacramento

Sacramento City Council District 3: 2022 election results

Competing to represent Sacramento’s newly redrawn District 3 are Karina Talamantes, Michael Lynch, and Adrianne Gonzales.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — District 3 was the most drastically redrawn City Council district in Sacramento. Incumbent Jeff Harris’s home in River Park was drawn out, making it an open race.

Competing to represent Sacramento’s newly redrawn District 3, and underserved neighborhoods of south Natomas and Gardenland/Northgate, are the following candidates:

  • Karina Talamantes - Chief of staff to councilmember Angelique Ashby
  • Michael Lynch - Founder of non-profit Improve Your Tomorrow.
  • Adrianne Gonzales

ABC10 learned that election results are expected to be announced starting at 8:15 p.m.

For the updates on the City Council race, view the tracker below.

