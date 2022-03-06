Sacramento City Council District 5 race: 2022 Primary election results

Due to redistricting, District 5 boundaries now wrap around Oak Park, Hollywood Park, and a stretch of South Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are four names in the running for District 5 and they all point to the same top issues for their community.

Due to redistricting, District 5 boundaries now wrap around Oak Park, Hollywood Park, and a stretch of South Sacramento. It no longer includes Curtis Park, one of the city's wealthier neighborhoods.

The candidates are as follows:

Caity Maple

Chris Baker

Kimberly Sow

Tamiko Heim

ABC10 learned that election results are expected to be announced starting at 8:15 p.m.

