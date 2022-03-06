x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento City Council District 5 race: 2022 Primary election results

Due to redistricting, District 5 boundaries now wrap around Oak Park, Hollywood Park, and a stretch of South Sacramento.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are four names in the running for District 5 and they all point to the same top issues for their community. 

Due to redistricting, District 5 boundaries now wrap around Oak Park, Hollywood Park, and a stretch of South Sacramento. It no longer includes Curtis Park, one of the city's wealthier neighborhoods.

The candidates are as follows: 

  • Caity Maple 
  • Chris Baker 
  • Kimberly Sow 
  • Tamiko Heim

ABC10 learned that election results are expected to be announced starting at 8:15 p.m.

Resources:

Election Results

For updates on the City Council race, view the tracker below.


Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Primary: Only 15% of Sacramento voters return ballots day before election