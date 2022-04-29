‘It was uncomfortable’ | Racist, sexist words and images interrupt candidate zoom forum

A public forum for Sacramento City Council candidates was interrupted this week by hateful, racist and sexist language and images.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Racist, sexist, hateful words and images interrupted a public candidate forum this week, leaving the candidates disappointed—but not surprised, they say.

Michael Lynch and Karina Talamantes are competing to represent the newly redrawn District 3 on the Sacramento City Council. They made their case before voters at a candidate forum Wednesday hosted by the District 3 Community Coalition, made up of the district’s neighborhood associations.

However, they say, the meeting - held on zoom - got off to a disturbing start.

“In the beginning of the forum, I got two direct messages,” Lynch said. “The first direct message said, ‘kill black people,’ and the second direct message called me a (the N-word).”

He showed a screenshot of the direct messages to ABC10.

“As a Black man, I am – you know – used to, sometimes, the harassment and racism that comes with it. Something that I’ve had to endure, you know, throughout my life. Something that Black people in America has had to endure,” Lynch said.

Talamantes also experienced harassment at the start of the forum, she said.

“While I was speaking, a community member turned on their camera and showed genitalia, so as a woman – it didn’t feel good,” she said. “Sexist behavior and messaging has been very alive since January, when I announced my candidacy."

The candidates put out a joint statement this week, condemning what happened.

“We want to send a strong message that hatred, racism, bigotry, sexism was not accepted,” Lynch said.

Talamantes said she’d like to see more technical support for groups trying to do good by holding public forums like this.

“I think it’s important that the city of Sacramento equip neighborhood associations doing community outreach and engagement with the proper equipment, to be able to pay for the appropriate licenses,” Talamantes said. “Right now, those community members are fronting the price of the monthly zoom bill out of their own pockets.”

Sachiko Konatsu - president of the Natomas Community Association, one of the neighborhood groups that comprise the District 3 Community Coalition – said she is “thankful that Ms. Talamantes has a great solution for our future events.”

About the incident, Konatsu said in a statement to ABC10, “the chat was disabled upon learning about the abusive language immediately…I personally will be moving forward with Sacramento PD in this matter.”

Konatsu said she has been in touch with both Zoom and the Sacramento Police Department and hopes they can identify the people behind the accounts that sent the hateful words and images.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10