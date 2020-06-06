Sacramento City Council votes to end curfew, remove National Guard

The deployment of the California National Guard will expire at 12 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As a result of days of peaceful protests in the city, Sacramento no longer has a curfew.

The Sacramento City Council voted Saturday afternoon after an emergency city council meeting to immediately end the curfew. The deployment of the California National Guard, which also began on Monday, June 1, will expire at 12 a.m. Sunday, June 7. Councilmember Larry Carr was the lone dissenting vote.

In a statement, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city didn't want to keep the curfew or National Guard in place, "a minute longer than necessary.”

“The peaceful and powerful demonstrations of the past five days have given me confidence that these measures, which we imposed reluctantly, are no longer needed," Steinberg said.

The council and Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan however to have the power to reinstate the curfew or re-activate the National Guard if they believe it is necessary.

The curfew was enacted on Monday, June 1, after a weekend of protests resulted in looting and damage to businesses in downtown Sacramento. On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California in a letter demanded that Steinberg and the city council end the curfew in the city, arguing that enforcing it violates both civil and constitutional rights.

