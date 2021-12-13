Sacramento City Hall to open as warming center for unhoused

Storm conditions have led city officials to open up Sacramento City Hall as an overnight warming center for the city's unhoused.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials announced Monday afternoon that City Hall will once again be opened overnight as a warming center for unsheltered Sacramento residents.

The City Hall lobby on I Street will be opening Monday at 8 p.m. and closing at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The temporary warming center will include covered, protected outdoor spaces where unsheltered residents can place pets in kennels or crates. City officials said there will also be blankets, snacks, water and restroom facilities available.

During October’s atmospheric river, which pounded northern California in rain, the city of Sacramento opened up City Hall as a shelter.

A statement from the city of Sacramento cites freezing, overnight temperatures and strong winds as the reason why City Hall will be used as a warming center.

Motel vouchers are also being offered to some unsheltered residents as the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance has activated their severe weather motel respite response.

All of the roughly 1,100 shelter beds in the city of Sacramento are full, according to the city.

The City Hall warming center could be extended depending on conditions, according to the city of Sacramento.