Sacramento city leaders to announce use-of-force policy changes

The announcement will be an update to the policy’s language, which hasn’t been changed since 2016.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials will announce proposed changes to the police department's use-of-force policy on Thursday.

The virtual announcement will come from council member Larry Carr and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, officials said.

The three new expected additions include banning of chokeholds, prohibiting the use of no-knock raid warrants, and ongoing professional development training for our officers, officials said.

Thursday’s announcement will be an update to the policy’s language, which hasn’t been changed since 2016. It will reflect current community concerns and will align with the language in current state policy.

The updated policy will include things such as ending the use of no-knock raid warrants, which allows officers to enter a property without warning.

It also gives officers specific guidelines for the type of force and tools authorized for a given level of resistance. Officials said the policy will also ensure officers are issued and carry less-lethal weapons and body-worn cameras. It will also require officers don’t move in front of or shoot at moving vehicles unless a suspect poses a threat with a weapon other than the vehicle.



Police will also be required to intervene when an officer observes another officer using force that is beyond objectively reasonable. The police department will also have to release all video directly associated with a deadly force incident or in-custody death 30 days after it happens, unless the City Manager seeks a waiver from the Council.

The discussion began years ago and has gotten more attention in recent weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Both Council Member Carr and Mayor Pro Tem Ashby have pushed for use-of-force policy reform in recent years. Most changes came after the police killing of Stephon Clark, Including rolling out body cameras, tightening up the video release policies, introducing a new foot pursuit policy, and doubling down on community outreach efforts.



Thursday’s announcement is scheduled at 10:30 a.m.

Continue the conversation with Carlos on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter