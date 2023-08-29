Sacramento city manager to get another pay bump

City Council approved the cost of living adjustment, meaning City Manager Howard Chan is set to make $202.24 an hour.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The highest paid person in the City of Sacramento is set to get even more money. City Manager Howard Chan is one of the highest paid city managers in the state and Tuesday night, city leaders voted to pay him more.

City Councilmembers discussed whether Chan should get approved for a cost of living adjustment, which would be different than a standard raise.

Just last November, City Council approved a 7.5% pay raise for Chan. With that raise, he made $192.62 an hour, including an extra 30 days of paid time off. That put him just above $400,000 a year.

After City Council approved the cost of living adjustment, Chan's new hourly rate will be $202.24, which would also include an additional 240-hours of leave time. That would be about a $20,000 pay bump.

A spokesperson for the City Manger's office says this salary increase is for a cost of living adjustment and the extra paid time off is not related to the cost of living. For some city residents, it doesn't make sense how a public official could make so much money.

"It's going to be perceived as a raise to you and me. I can't understand how they can possibly justify that given all of the crisis-level emergencies that we're still dealing with on top of a budget shortfall," said Keyan Bliss.

All of this comes just after City Council voted to give Chan the full authority to make decisions on how to deal with the homeless crisis. On top of that, Chan is responsible for all city departments, including the Sacramento Police Department.

ABC10 asked his office, during at time when many people are struggling financially to pay bills and food, does the city manager feel like he deserves another pay increase. A spokesperson for his office did not answer the question and refused an interview. Mayor Darrell Steinberg also would not comment on this before the meeting.

If City Council passes this, many other city employees will also be getting a cost of living adjustment.

