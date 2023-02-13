x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento city officials open warming center for through March 10 for cold weather

Sacramento's weather respite centers are opening as temperatures are forecasted to dip into freezing temperatures.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will open as a weather respite center that can accommodate up to 50 people through Friday morning—including families and pets.

The North Fifth Shelter lobby at 700 North Fifth St. is open for up to 20 people, but the warming shelter is only for adults with no pets allowed.

Both shelters are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are accepting walk-ups.

Click here for more information about free rides to-and-from the warming shelter from Sacramento Regional Transit.

WATCH MORE: Northern California Storm Watch: Winter storms impact Sierra residents, Caltrans workers, more

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out