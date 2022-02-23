Sacramento City Unified School District lifts COVID restrictions on extracurricular activities

The school district says the change comes as Sacramento County has maintained a COVID-19 case rate below 50 per 100,000 residents for two consistent weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — On Wednesday, Sacramento City Unified School District officials [SCUSD] rolled back COVID-19 restrictions on extracurricular activities and outdoor mask requirements.

A threshold of two consistent weeks with COVID-19 cases in the county falling below 50 per 100,000 residents was needed before lifting the temporary restrictions imposed during the omicron surge earlier this year.

As of Friday, Feb. 18, the case rate fell to 22 new cases per 100,000 residents. But district officials also said the data could fluctuate as the county updates its COVID-19 dashboard.

Restrictions were lifted on extracurricular activities like:

Field trips (Including a set trip to Sly Park in March)

After-school activities

Non-essential tournaments or competitions

Group orientations and in-school tours

Outdoor masking requirements during lunch, recess, and PE have been lifted, as well. Mask requirements are still required indoors for all SCUSD schools.

