Sacramento City Unified School District to offer free internet access to students

Comcast will provide wifi service through its Internet Essentials Program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Families with children in the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] may be eligible for six months of free wifi.

The school district partnered with the city of Sacramento and Comcast to provide families with a unique code to sign up through Comcast's Internet Essentials Program, according to an announcement from the district's website.

The district outlined its plan earlier in the summer, beginning the school year on with full distance learning on Thursday, Sept. 3

Families must sign up for the program by Dec. 31, 2020.

To request a code for free internet, click here.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: California teachers union pushes back on reopening schools