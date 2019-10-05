SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve 102 layoffs, including more than 70 teachers.

District officials explained that 178 staff positions will be eliminated, but not everyone is receiving a final layoff notice on May 15. According to the district, out of the 178 positions, 102 staff members, including 77 teachers, are losing their jobs.

The other positions will be vacated through employee attrition.

"There is not one board member up here that does not feel the pain of having to tell a dedicated employee and their family that they will no longer have a job," said Board President Jessie Ryan.

The clock is ticking for the district, as it continues to look for ways to balance its budget by the June 30 deadline. In order to prevent a state takeover, the district has to cut $35 million.

"I'm concerned with how this is all going to work out," said Craig Warriner, whose daughter attends McClatchy High School. "I think that everybody that has kids in the district is."

It is still unclear how much money the district will save by eliminating those positions. SCUSD spokesman Alex Barrios told ABC10 that exact amount will be reported at the next budget meeting on May 16.

During that meeting, the board will also learn how much money still needs to be cut to have a balanced budget.

