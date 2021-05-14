Sacramento City Unified School District to increase in-person classes to 4 days a week starting May 18

SCUSD is increasing in-person classes to four days a week after they learned they could combine some cohorts together and still maintain social distancing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is adding more days of in-person instructions for some classes starting Tuesday after receiving feedback from parents saying that two days is not enough time for students.

SCUSD is increasing in-person classes from two days a week to four days after school officials looked at its classroom space and attendance and learned many of its classrooms could be combined while maintaining a six-foot distance.

However, school officials said they cannot increase the days for in-person learning for all of their classes, saying that they can't combine some classes while still following labor agreements, which requires students to social distance from each other.

According to Tara Gallegos, chief communications officer for SCUSD, the school district has an agreement with the teachers union that students must socially distance at least six feet. Due to the size of certain classrooms, classes may not be able to return and maintain that amount of distance.

District officials said they would work together with the teacher's union to update their agreements to bring more students back for in-person instruction as the current school year progresses.

SCUSD students, even those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will still have to wear face masks, practice social distancing and be screened for possible coronavirus symptoms.

After those at least 12-years-old are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine, SCUSD is hosting vaccination clinics in partnership with the Sacramento County Public Health.

For more information on the SCUSD COVID-19 vaccine clinics, click here.

