SCUSD shares an update to its vaccination mandate and extra-curricular guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid continued tensions between parents, the community and school districts and institutes across the Sacramento region and the state regarding masks and vaccinations, the Sacramento City Unified School District has provided an update to parents about its vaccination mandate and extra-curricular guidelines.

Here is a brief breakdown of the update. To read the full press release sent to parents, click here.

Mask policy:

All students, staff and visitors are required to wear a face mask while at school.

At a press conference, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would wait until Feb. 28 to potentially change masking rules at schools.

Vaccination mandate for students:

By Feb. 28, all students are expected to have reported their vaccination status to the District or submitted an exemption and registered for routine testing.

According to the district, about 3,080 students who have not met this requirement.

Vaccination mandate for staff:

All staff are required to report their vaccination or request an exemption and agree to regular COVID testing by Feb. 28.

Staff members that do not meet this requirement will be placed on unpaid leave.

Extra-curricular restrictions:

Expected by Feb. 22, the District hopes to lift restrictions on extra-curricular activities.

Activities expected to resume include field trips, extra-curricular activities during and after school, and in-school tours.

To read the full update from SCUSD sent to parents, click here.