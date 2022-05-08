Sacramento City Unified School District teacher loses home in fire

The district has created a GoFundMe for the Rosa Parks K-8 School teacher and his family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a fire at a South Sacramento home Wednesday afternoon.

The district says that home belonged to John Xiong, who is a Rosa Parks K-8 School math teacher, and his family.

According to a GoFundMe created for the family, Xiong's wife and his four young children were able to escape the home but lost everything in the fire.

The district has created a GoFundMe and is looking for the support of the community to help Xiong and his family.

The GoFundMe can be found HERE.



