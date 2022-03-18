SCUSD says if a strike takes place, all campuses will close beginning March 23

The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to have its members strike on Mar. 23.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District is advising the community of the possibility of all campuses closing if an impending teacher strike takes place.

In a letter to parents on its website, SCUSD wrote Friday, "we have made the difficult decision to close all campuses if a strike takes place beginning on Wednesday, March 23, 2022."

"We understand that many in our community will ask whether they can volunteer to keep schools open," wrote the district. "Unfortunately, fingerprinting is required for volunteers and the short window of time is not enough to approve volunteer clearances."

Teachers had authorized a strike nearly a week ago, citing frustrations over staffing and support for students at the time, but no official date was set. The union represents about 2,800 certificated staff at the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD).

Meanwhile, SCUSD board member Leticia Garcia said the district and teachers need to reach an agreement so they can address the COVID-related impacts of the past years that took kids out of the classroom.

If all the sides don't reach a deal, the teachers union and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021, which represents staff like custodians and bus drivers, will take the picket line on Mar. 23.