Sacramento to clear homeless site on Fair Oaks Boulevard as part of city's decision to sell the property

On Thursday, the city announced they have entered a lease agreement with a local group interested in the property at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After the threat of a potential lawsuit by Sacramento County, the city of Sacramento announced its plans to sell the property at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue where a large homeless site is located.

According to the city, this decision means that the homeless site on the property will need to be vacated starting Monday, Apr. 11.

"The City has entered into a lease agreement with this group and anticipates transferring the property to them by mid-April after certain requirements are met," Assistant City Manager Chris Conlin wrote in a blog posted to a city website.

Conlin says the lease is conditioned on fencing the property and repairing damage to the City's water, irrigation, and sewer systems.

This repair work is set to begin on Monday, Apr. 11. As a result of this work involving heavy equipment, Conlin says the city's Public Works Department "will need to designate the property as a work zone and require the property to be vacated for safety reasons."

According to Conlin, the city and county of Sacramento have worked together to provide outreach and support to those experiencing homelessness at the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue encampment.

Conlin says employees from the city’s Department of Community Response have visited the encampment approximately 60 times.

"Along with our Sacramento County counterparts, we will continue to communicate to those camping there not only about available services but also about a change in status with this property," Conlin wrote in the blog post.

