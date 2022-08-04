Sacramento leaders plan communities against gun violence march

Monday Sacramento police say they have seized 15 illegal guns. 5 of those were privately manufactured — also known as ghost guns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — local leaders are planning a Sacramento Strong communities against gun violence march to the state capitol this Sunday. This message is simple.

"Understand that these kind of acts we are not going to tolerate," said Berry Accius, march organizer. "We are going to denounce these acts of cowardliness. We're going to hold space with each other as a full community."

Accius says he was outraged to see what police are now calling a gang shootout on the streets of downtown Sacramento

"I think they need to see people are fed up with this kind of violence. And for those people that always say they only march and they only protest when police kill someone," he said. "That's when we make a big deal of shootings. No. A lot of us have that same exact energy. Unfortunately, it's not televised. This time it will be."

"And I feel like law enforcement has to push the issue a lot more to get the illegal guns off the streets," Accius said. "This is not an issue about taking away people's guns. It's about making sure idiots don't get these illegal guns."

Police are seizing more and more of those ghost guns every year with at least 400 of them being taken off the streets in 2021 alone.

Chief Kathy Lester told ABC10 this week, she's assigning additional officers to work with the federal ATF agency to get illegal and ghost guns off the streets. Prioritizing youth programs with a focus on gang prevention, partnering with existing community groups to bridge the gap between police and the neighborhoods they serve and streamlining the process for tips from the public with things like this QR code for video submissions.

"These are not quick solutions. People need to understand these are long-term approaches," said Lester. "This isn't just about doing an initiative and thinking that you have solved the gun violence problem."

"This is a community-wide problem," said Accius. "Gun violence is impacting everyone. If it's not impacting you right now eventually it will."

That's why the march organizers are hoping after one week after that deadly shootout the community will come out in force to march from 7th and K Street the Capitol.

"In a day of solidarity where we come together as a community to say we no longer will have gun violence in our communities," said Accius.