Sacramento community celebrates life of DJ Market owner in Hmong ceremony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of friends, family members and former customers of Midtown's DJ Market said their final goodbyes to Chue "Calvin" Yang this weekend in a traditional Hmong ceremony.

Yang became a beloved neighborhood fixture for his outgoing personality and kindness. He owned the market for 21 years before dying suddenly in January.

"DJ Market is great. A lot of customers coming and they really support me," said See Siong, Yang's wife. "They know that Calvin is gone and they really support me."

His family said they are thankful for the support of the community.

"Each individual customer has their own story," said Bee Yang, Calvin's son. "So many I can’t remember all of them. But each one, they have their own."

The Yang Family has been running the store, but they are planning to sell DJ Market soon.

