Sacramento conservation league gets $3M to buy land in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — California’s only Black-led conservation group was just awarded $3 million to buy land in Placer County.

The 40-Acre Conservation League is a nonprofit land conservancy aiming to foster “greater human connections to nature to increase community support for its protection,” according to their website.

The money, provided by the Wildlife Conservation Board and the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, will help the league acquire 650 acres in the Emigrant Gap area of Placer County.

At an elevation of approximately 5,200 feet above sea level, the property has forests, a 30-acre spring-fed lake, and miles of trails for hiking, biking and other outdoor recreational activities.

“It's huge for us,” said Jade Stevens, president of the nonprofit. “Knowing that this is just an hour outside downtown Sacramento, but just 30 minutes from Lake Tahoe we saw this is a great opportunity for people to say ‘okay this is tangible. I can get there. I can go see that at least.’"

The nonprofit works with rural California counties to create new recreational and economic opportunities to improve land management.

"Today is historic. Today the angels are singing and rejoicing in Heaven,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson. “To dispel this myth that came from the pit of hell that African Americans don't appreciate the nature, the wildlife. It's a myth. It's not true because the individuals standing with me are a testament of those who want to preserve nature and those who want to change a generation."

Though their goal is to ensure people of color have a greater connection to nature, they welcome everyone.

"It's open to everyone. Everyone. We are taking this time as we move into this planning state to really get a sense of how we can make these safe spaces welcoming to everyone. Black, Latino, men, women, families,” said Stevens “We want everyone to be there and enjoy this."