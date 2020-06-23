Sacramento County reports highest number of coronavirus cases in one day

Cases remain on the rise after Sacramento County sees its highest number of new cases in one day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County's Public Health Department reported June 23, 2020, as the date with the highest number of new coronavirus cases in one day since tracking began this past spring.

The record high of 131 new cases is nearly 30 cases more than the previous peak in mid-April, which was 102 new cases.

Sacramento County health officials told ABC10 previously the increasing number of coronavirus cases could be attributed to family gatherings. Health officials and the public have been anticipating an increase in cases as the state continued to reopen.

Sacramento County | Desktop dashboard

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19. However, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients. Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

