Sacramento councilmember Angelique Ashby announces run for California State Senate

Ashby says if elected, she will continue to represent the Sacramento region in Senate District 6.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Angelique Ashby has announced her intent to run for State Senate in 2022.

"I've spent my career fighting for families — and I’m ready to take that fight to the capitol to represent communities across the Sacramento region in Senate District 6," Ashby said in a Twitter post.

Ashby has been a member of the Sacramento City Council since 2010 representing District 1, which encompasses North Natomas.

The senate district for which Ashby intends to run is currently represented by Democrat Richard Pan. It encompasses much of Sacramento County, stretching from Elk Grove to Arden-Arcade, and includes West Sacramento in Yolo County.

Fellow Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra also announced a run for the senate seat in February 2021, as did Sacramento activist Dr. Tecoy Porter.

I’m excited to share I’m launching my campaign for State Senate! I’ve spent my career fighting for families — and I’m ready to take that fight to the capitol to represent communities across the Sacramento region in Senate District 6. Join me! https://t.co/KBAJ876Yvp — Angelique Ashby (@AshbyForSenate) May 12, 2021

According to her official State Senate campaign website, Ashby was the only woman on the Sacramento council for six years and was the first to give birth while in office. She is a business owner and neighborhood activist, according to her website. Ashby is also a graduate of Sacramento High School and an alumnus of UC Davis, with a law degree from University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.

Ashby identifies key issues she would focus on if she were elected to California State Senate. She focuses on responding to COVID-19, economic and community development, police reform, education, environment, and housing and homelessness among other issues. She backs her commitment to these issues by detailing some of the solutions she has championed during her time on the Sacramento City Council.

"We need reliable child care, universal preschool, well-funded schools, modern libraries, internet access in every home, safe parks, and a well-trained workforce to lead our future," Ashby said in a statement on her website.

She also lists her desire to see equal wages for women and men in the workplace.

"California has always been the place where people dream big, strike gold, invent the impossible, tell the story, experience majestic beauty and make history — one courageous fight at a time," Ashby said.

