Sacramento officials are looking for answers to where Councilmember Sean Loloee lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is seeking answers about where Councilmember Sean Loloee resides after allegations that he does not live in the district he represents.

On Wednesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement, asking Councilmember Lololee to provide him, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency.

This statement comes after a Sacramento Bee report said it appeared that Councilmember Lololee had been sworn in to represent Del Paso Heights on the Sacramento City Council at his wife's $1.4 million Granite Bay home, rather than a house on Nogales Street in the Hagginwood neighborhood.

"Under our Council rules, all members agree to put our constituents first at all times and to hold each other accountable," Mayor Steinberg wrote in a statement. "So, as the mayor, I have asked, and Councilmember Loloee has agreed, to provide me, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in."

According to Steinberg, Councilmember Lololee has agreed to this information in the report being presented publicly at a City Council meeting.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Lololee addressed the allegations regarding his residency.

Lololee said this two-week period of time "does not accurately represent a full picture of his life."

"The city of Sacramento has documented and verified my residence and I will continue to proudly represent the people of District 2," Loloee said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The city of Sacramento website states that any member of the public who wishes to run for public office must, "be a registered voter and a resident within the district the candidate seeks to represent for not less than 30 days preceding the date of filing candidate papers."

ABC10 has reached out to Councilmember Lololee for a statement, but has not heard back at this time.