Sacramento County and city announce partnership to address homelessness

The partnership is meant to help coordinate strategies to reduce homelessness specifically in the city of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento announced a formal partnership to address homelessness in the area Thursday.

The agreement is part of “Measure O: The City of Sacramento Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022,” on the November ballot.

The measure bans encampments on public property in the city of Sacramento. It would also require the city manager to authorize hundreds of new shelters within three months of taking effect.

According to the latest returns from election officials, it looks likely to pass.

The Sacramento City Council and the Board of Supervisors are set to vote on the agreement at their Dec. 6 meetings.

The most recent Point in Time Count found 9,278 people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County during the two-night count. The 2022 PIT Count found that Sacramento's unhoused population on a given night has risen by 67% between 2019 and 2022.

