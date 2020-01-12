First woman appointed as Acting County Executive in Sacramento County

The appointment comes after the Board of Supervisors returned a vote of "no confidence" against current county CEO Nav Gill, who is on paid administrative leave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County has a new Acting County Executive while the current County Executive, Nav Gill, is on paid administrative leave. The Board of Supervisors appointed Ann Edwards to the position, effective immediately.

Edwards was the Director of Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance since 2014 before being appointed to this role.

“Ann has been a dedicated public servant throughout her career, and we are confident she will provide steady leadership in this new role,” Board Chair and First District Supervisor Phil Serna said in a press release.

Edwards is also the first woman appointed to the County Executive position.

Gill was placed on paid administrative leave earlier in November after the Board of Supervisors returned a vote of "no confidence" against him with a 3-2 majority.

In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors earlier in November, local officials and other organizations demanded Gill be terminated for prioritizing "internal politics over community."

"We understand that the culture Navdeep Gill has created is embedded within County departments and will take time to change," the letter reads. "However, the first step in changing such a culture is to remove the person at the top who has set the standard."

Edwards will remain in the Acting County Executive role until Gill's administrative leave ends.

"The public’s business is the Board’s and my highest priority. Together, we will work to provide the county with the stability, focus and leadership this moment requires," Edwards said.

There is no date of when or if Gill will return to the role.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13