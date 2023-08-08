Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approves Main Jail expansion

Tuesday's now-approved amendment will increase the maximum award to $7,032,661 which includes a $1,121,413 in contingency.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved additional funds for an intake and health services facility at the main jail, voting 3-2.

Back in April 2020, the board approved a contract with a total maximum amount of $7,027,135, which includes $640,000 in contingency.

Tuesday's now-approved amendment will increase the maximum award to $7,032,661 which includes a $1,121,413 in contingency.

The co-founder of Decarcerate Sacramento, Liz Blum, says the nonprofit believes there are other efforts the county needs to focus on. They wanted the county to delay their vote until they get a full picture of what is needed and what is not.

"This project is really fiscally irresponsible. It would lock the county into spending over a billion dollars on jail expansion and lock them into actually diverting resources away from things that our community needs like roads, health, and housing," said Blum before the vote.

The vote comes after a lawsuit settlement known as "the Mays Consent Decree" called for county officials to improve jail conditions in 2020.